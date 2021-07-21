GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department is looking for information about a house fire that happened Tuesday night.
Just after 10 p.m., fire crews went to Sarratt Avenue for a home on fire, according to the department. It was later determined that the cause of the fire was due to an act of arson.
The department is asking everyone who lives nearby that may have surveillance cameras to contact Fire Marshal Billy Bishop at 864-487-3655 so that investigators can review your footage.
The department is also asking for anyone who was in the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. who might have seen anything out of the ordinary to also reach out to the Fire Marshal.
