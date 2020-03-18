Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers with Artisphere have announced the event has been officially rescheduled and will now take place in August.
The event, originally scheduled in May, will now take place the weekend after Greenville County Schools are scheduled to go back in session.
The new date of the event will be August 21-23, 2020.
Organizers said the 135 artists that were selected for artist's row from more than 990 applicants are being contacted to confirm they are available for the new dates.
In the event that an artist is not available, the next highest scoring artist from that category from the juried selection will be offered the spot.
Artisphere has been an annual festival in Greenville dating back to 2003.
