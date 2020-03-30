GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Artisphere, one of the country's top art festivals, had to be postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, they want to encourage people to get creative - while being safe - in a new social distancing challenge.
The team behind the festival is challenging people to choose their favorite piece of art, and recreate it! Those who participate in the Remotely Creative Challenge are asked to post their recreation next to the original photo and use the hashtags #remotelycreative and #artisphere.
They're also asking to be tagged in your posts, which will be accepted through April 20. All entries will be reviewed by a panel, and finalists will be selected.
Those finalists will get to be featured in Artisphere's Remotely Creative Exhibit at the Greenville festival from August 21-23 of this year.
Winners will be selected, and given the following prizes for first, second and third place:
- Best in Show: $150 gift certificate
- Second Place: $100 gift certificate
- Third Place: $50 gift certificate
Artisphere does want to remind participants to be mindful of social distancing or sheltering-in-place when creating their masterpiece.
For more on the festival, and the challenge, click here.
MORE NEWS:
GSP limits parking, makes other operational changes as passenger traffic drops by 90% amid outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.