Artisphere 2018 in downtown Greenville

The Artisphere Festival takes the streets of downtown Greenville starting on Friday. This three day festival is complete with fine art, music, food, and fun. You can check it out until Sunday!

 (May 11, 2018/FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) One of Greenville's biggest festivals is in looking for volunteers! 

The annual Artisphere presented by TD Bank is scheduled for May 10-12 in downtown Greenville. In order to make sure the three day event runs as smoothly as possible, nearly 1,000 volunteers are needed. 

As of Tuesday, volunteers are still needed to help assist with the following positions: 

  • Beer servers
  • Booth sitters
  • Exhibit assistants
  • Festival concierge
  • Runners

All volunteers will receive an event t-shirt. 

Those interested in participating can check out available slots here. Or, contact Volunteer Coordinator McKenzie Lane at mlane@greenvillsc.gov

