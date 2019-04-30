GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) One of Greenville's biggest festivals is in looking for volunteers!
The annual Artisphere presented by TD Bank is scheduled for May 10-12 in downtown Greenville. In order to make sure the three day event runs as smoothly as possible, nearly 1,000 volunteers are needed.
As of Tuesday, volunteers are still needed to help assist with the following positions:
- Beer servers
- Booth sitters
- Exhibit assistants
- Festival concierge
- Runners
All volunteers will receive an event t-shirt.
Those interested in participating can check out available slots here. Or, contact Volunteer Coordinator McKenzie Lane at mlane@greenvillsc.gov.
