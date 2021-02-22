GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials said Monday that Artisphere will return to downtown Greenville in May, but attendance will be limited, and attendees will have to reserve sessions.
The event will be Greenville’s first large scale outdoor event to take place in 2021.
The annual art festival will be gated this year, and only accessible to people who register for 2.5-hour sessions over the weekend of May 7-9.
The gates will be monitored to ensure capacity limits are maintained. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the festival area and the festival space will be professionally cleaned throughout the weekend.
Officials said the cost to register us $5 per person per session. The fees will be returned to patrons at the gate in the form of Artisphere credit to use toward purchasing art at the festival.
The online reservation system at artisphere.org will open to VIPs March 1st and to the public March 15th.
Walk up tickets will be available at the gate during the festival weekend as well.
In addition to art on Artists Row, officials said the event will feature the Clemson STEAM Exhibit, Spinx Kidsphere, Legacy Early College Kidsphere Music, Live Art Demonstrations, Street Chalk Art and more.
More info available at artisphere.org.
