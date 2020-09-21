GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Artisphere announced its schedule of events for this year's virtual experience taking place Oct. 2-4.
Artisphere said in addition to an Artist's Market featuring art for sale from more than 70 juried professionals from around the country, throughout the weekend the public can virtually connect with artists, follow along with cool demos, and engage in a variety of fun kid crafts.
Participating artist Michelle Jardines said in a news release, “Artisphere has come up with a new and innovative way to host a festival without compromising the quality of artists’ work, and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of this memorial event. Artisphere is always supportive of its artists, and there’s nothing quite like this community.”
ARTISPHERE 2020 Schedule* of Virtual Events
*subject to change
Friday, October 2
5:00pm EDT VIP "Sneak Peek" of the Artist Market
8:00pm EDT Artist Market Open
Saturday, October 3
12:00am EDT Artist Market Open
10:00am EDT Behind the Scenes with the 2020 Artisphere Jurors
10:15am EDT Soteria at Work: Reclaiming Wood, Reclaiming Lives
10:30am EDT LIVE! Taking the Show on the Road - Artists Talk about Life on the Festival Circuit
10:45am EDT Kidsphere Music: Bringing the Artisphere Parades to Your Living Room
11:00am EDT Artists of the Upstate Juried Exhibition Revealed
11:05am EDT LIVE! Checking In with Chalk Muralist, Nate Baranowski
11:15am EDT Artist Demo: Waxing Poetic with Pat Kilburg (Encaustic)
11:30am EDT LIVE! We Are Not in Kansas Anymore
11:45am EDT Kidsphere: Reduce, Reuse, and Get Crafty with ReCraft!
12:00pm EDT Creative Place Making: The Impact of Public Art Panel Discussion
12:15pm EDT Artist Demo: Brighten Your Day with Cecilia Ho's FELTasticFashion (Felting)
12:30pm EDT LIVE! 2020 Pivot - Reaching Collectors Online
12:45pm EDT Kidsphere Music: Sweet Beats
1:00pm EDT Art in Action: A Tribute to Brian Olsen
1:05pm EDT LIVE! Checking In with Chalk Muralist, Nate Baranowski
1:15pm EDT Artist Demo: Hit the Streets with Nick Burns (Graffiti)
1:30pm EDT LIVE! Artists Talk Inspiration, Perspiration & Success
Sunday, October 4
12:00am EDT Artist Market Open
10:00am EDT Gallerists' Tips for Buying Art Online Panel Discussion
10:15am EDT Remotely Creative Challenge Exhibit: Finalists & Winners Revealed
10:30am EDT LIVE! Q&A with Artisphere 2020 Virtual Artists
10:45am EDT Kidsphere: Reduce, Reuse, and Get Crafty with ReCraft!
11:00am EDT Get Forged, Turned, Tempered and Hammered with Ryan Calloway (Metalworks)
11:15am EDT Artist Demo: Sunny Mullarkey is Not Fooling (printmaking)
11:30am EDT LIVE! From In Front of the Canvas to Behind the Canvas: Women in the Arts
11:45am EDT Kidsphere Music: I Just Wanna Bang on the DRUM All Day
12:00pm EDT Oye! These Artists Have Something to Say About Sharing Studio Space
12:15pm EDT Artist Demo: Do it Wright! Portraiture with Traci Wright Martin (Painting)
12:30pm EDT LIVE! 15 Minutes of Fame: Artists’ Accolades, Awards & Their Next Big Thing
12:45pm EDT Kidsphere Arts: Reduce, Reuse, and get Crafty with ReCraft!
1:00pm EDT Art in Action: A Tribute to Brian Olsen
1:15pm EDT Artist Demo: Is that YOUR Mug on that Mug? Hollowed Earth Funny Face Mugs(Ceramics)
1:30pm EDT LIVE! When Will I See You Again? Artists Chat About Why They Love Greenville!
1:45pm EDT Local Performing Arts Showcase: From Barbershop Quartet to Opera
For more information on this year's Artisphere, click here.
