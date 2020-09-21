Artisphere returns to downtown Greenville this weekend

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Artisphere announced its schedule of events for this year's virtual experience taking place Oct. 2-4.

Artisphere said in addition to an Artist's Market featuring art for sale from more than 70 juried professionals from around the country, throughout the weekend the public can virtually connect with artists, follow along with cool demos, and engage in a variety of fun kid crafts. 

Participating artist Michelle Jardines said in a news release, “Artisphere has come up with a new and innovative way to host a festival without compromising the quality of artists’ work, and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of this memorial event. Artisphere is always supportive of its artists, and there’s nothing quite like this community.”

ARTISPHERE 2020 Schedule* of Virtual Events

 *subject to change

Friday, October 2

5:00pm EDT                  VIP "Sneak Peek" of the Artist Market

8:00pm EDT                  Artist Market Open

Saturday, October 3

12:00am EDT                Artist Market Open

10:00am EDT                Behind the Scenes with the 2020 Artisphere Jurors

10:15am EDT                Soteria at Work: Reclaiming Wood, Reclaiming Lives

10:30am EDT                LIVE! Taking the Show on the Road - Artists Talk about Life on the Festival Circuit

10:45am EDT                Kidsphere Music: Bringing the Artisphere Parades to Your Living Room

11:00am EDT                Artists of the Upstate Juried Exhibition Revealed

11:05am EDT                LIVE! Checking In with Chalk Muralist, Nate Baranowski

11:15am EDT                Artist Demo: Waxing Poetic with Pat Kilburg (Encaustic)

11:30am EDT                LIVE! We Are Not in Kansas Anymore

11:45am EDT                Kidsphere: Reduce, Reuse, and Get Crafty with ReCraft!

12:00pm EDT                Creative Place Making: The Impact of Public Art Panel Discussion

12:15pm EDT                Artist Demo: Brighten Your Day with Cecilia Ho's FELTasticFashion (Felting)

12:30pm EDT                LIVE! 2020 Pivot - Reaching Collectors Online

12:45pm EDT                Kidsphere Music: Sweet Beats

1:00pm EDT                  Art in Action: A Tribute to Brian Olsen

1:05pm EDT                  LIVE! Checking In with Chalk Muralist, Nate Baranowski

1:15pm EDT                  Artist Demo: Hit the Streets with Nick Burns (Graffiti)

1:30pm EDT                  LIVE! Artists Talk Inspiration, Perspiration & Success

Sunday, October 4

12:00am EDT                Artist Market Open

10:00am EDT                Gallerists' Tips for Buying Art Online Panel Discussion

10:15am EDT                Remotely Creative Challenge Exhibit: Finalists & Winners Revealed

10:30am EDT                LIVE! Q&A with Artisphere 2020 Virtual Artists

10:45am EDT                Kidsphere: Reduce, Reuse, and Get Crafty with ReCraft!

11:00am EDT                Get Forged, Turned, Tempered and Hammered with Ryan Calloway (Metalworks)

11:15am EDT                Artist Demo: Sunny Mullarkey is Not Fooling (printmaking)

11:30am EDT                LIVE! From In Front of the Canvas to Behind the Canvas: Women in the Arts

11:45am EDT                Kidsphere Music: I Just Wanna Bang on the DRUM All Day

12:00pm EDT                Oye! These Artists Have Something to Say About Sharing Studio Space

12:15pm EDT                Artist Demo: Do it Wright! Portraiture with Traci Wright Martin (Painting)

12:30pm EDT                LIVE! 15 Minutes of Fame: Artists’ Accolades, Awards & Their Next Big Thing

12:45pm EDT                Kidsphere Arts: Reduce, Reuse, and get Crafty with ReCraft!

1:00pm EDT                  Art in Action: A Tribute to Brian Olsen

1:15pm EDT                  Artist Demo: Is that YOUR Mug on that Mug? Hollowed Earth Funny Face Mugs(Ceramics)

1:30pm EDT                  LIVE! When Will I See You Again? Artists Chat About Why They Love Greenville!

1:45pm EDT                  Local Performing Arts Showcase: From Barbershop Quartet to Opera

For more information on this year's Artisphere, click here.

