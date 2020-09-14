SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, Muralist Lacey Hennessey of Hennessey in the Home completed one of two murals on South Main Street in Downtown Simpsonville.
The city of Simpsonville said Hennessey was chosen by an ad hoc committee and finished the mural on one of the walls of the newly renovated alleyway in 7 days. The artist said in a news release that spending a week in Downtown Simpsonville showed her why the City's tagline is 'Simply Home."
"I was overwhelmed by the kind words of encouragement and friendly faces that I saw each day," Hennessey said in the news release. "Whether it was members of the community on their daily morning walk or talking with kids at night while they were enjoying ice cream, (downtown) was an incredibly welcoming atmosphere, one that I hope I have merely enhanced."
In a news release, a city representative said Hennessey's use of bold colors, interactive elements and images from around the city in the mural conveys the vibrancy coming to Downtown Simpsonville.
"The design reflects family, entertainment, local hot spots and outdoor activities," Hennessey said. "And there are two significant photo opportunities in the mural: you can pose with the balloons or shake the dog's hand. I look forward to watching the mural become a gathering spot for years to come."
The representative said Simpsonville City Council unanimously approved Hennessey's design concept at a Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this month. Councilwoman Jenn Hulehan of Ward 3, who made the motion, said the different elements in the mural convey, "This is Simpsonville. This is home."
"People are going to want to get out there and take their photos in front of (the mural)," said Hulehan, who is mayor pro-tem for Council.
The city said Hennessey and the city staff further discussed the design after its approval and agreed removing the magnolias to spread the other design elements out would improve the design.
The city also said the alleyway mural was more than three months in the making. Before Council approved Hennessey's design, the Mural Artist Selection Committee created by Mayor Paul Shewmaker interviewed her and four other finalists after reviewing 26 submissions to the request for qualifications that the city issued in June. The committee members were unanimous in their selection of Hennessey.
"The Committee gave Ms. Hennessey the task of designing and executing a mural that would convey what it means to live, work and play in the City of Simpsonville, and she delivered beyond expectations," Campbell said. "Our goal is to make Downtown Simpsonville a destination for residents and visitors, and I have no doubt that Ms. Hennessey's mural will attract people to Main Street who will shop and dine at our local establishments."
The city of Simpsonville said Hennessey will submit a second design concept for the southward-facing wall of the building to the committee towards the end of September. The second mural is expected to be completed in the fall.
