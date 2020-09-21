GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Artist Elle Erickson was in Greenville on Monday to deliver several "Banner Bombs,” which, according to The Booth Fairy, means she spent the day putting up uplifting signs around the city.
Erickson and her dedicated Happiness team worked to spread positive messages all day throughout Greenville.
The signs are expected to remain up for the rest of the week.
The Booth Fairy is a nonprofit based in Asheville, NC and said their goal is to get “handmade joy inducing” signs up at busy intersections in cities everywhere.
“People are deeply affected by (the signs),” The Booth Fairy said on the Banner Bomb event page. “They are a given a new sense of hope and their faith in humanity is restored. Positive messages like this reduce stress, lower blood pressure and reduce road roads, while helping people feel more connected. This creates a ripple effect that helps create more happiness in the world.”
