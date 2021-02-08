CAYCE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2020, the small community of Cayce, near the South Carolina state capitol city of Columbia, was rocked to its core.
Six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik went missing on February 10 last year, in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. Law enforcement swarmed the area looking for her, but just days later, a grim discovery was made: the little girl, described as a sweet and energetic child, was found dead in the nearby woods. Her death was ruled a homicide, and Cayce Public Safety said a man was found dead inside a home after evidence was found in a trash can.
Faye was memorialized in a grand manner, with a pink tow truck carrying her bike and police escorts involved. Her family had a pastor read statements during her memorial service, and now, through the city of Cayce, they are speaking to the public again.
In a news release on Feb. 5, 2021, Cayce officials sent out a collection of statements from the family, along with a statement from Cayce Department of Public Safety director Byron Snellgrove.
“I will forever be thankful for the immense and earnest efforts of our Cayce Public Safety officers and the more than 300 first responders that assisted us. And I am deeply appreciative of those across the nation that prayed we would find Faye," said Snellgrove. "We all needed and felt those prayers and I am beyond thankful for them. As a community, we hoped, and we prayed for her safe return. We felt broken as we mourned her loss. Cayce is known as a safe community and as a community, we will continue to honor her life and her memory. Faye will forever be a part of us, and her memory will forever touch our hearts.”
Faye's mother said in her statement she wanted the community to remember her daughter by the smile on her face and compassion for others, saying “Faye really wanted to be a teacher. She loved helping other people and was inquisitive, adventurous; and she was always smiling!”
Faye's grandmother also sent out a statement in the release, noting her granddaughter showed her kindness to anyone that crossed her path, both human and animal.
“Faye was kind to everyone that she met. She always had a smile on her face; she loved animals, she loved her school, her teachers and she loved her family so much. Our world will never be the same without Faye. She was truly the light of our lives," said her grandmother.
The City of Cayce and the city's DPS said they would celebrate Faye's life and the impact she had on the community.
