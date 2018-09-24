SWANNANOA, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The N.C. Wildlife Commission released bear safety tips Monday after a woman was attacked by a mother black bear last week.
Toni Rhegness, 75, was walking her dog Tuesday night when she noticed three bear cubs eating her neighbor's trash.
She told the Commission that her dog barked, and she shouted in an attempt to scare the cubs off. Rhegness said she picked her dog up and went to walk back inside.
That's when mama bear attacked.
Rhegness said she was bit and scratched several times before she was able to get inside to her husband. She sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
“It’s important to note that this black bear's behavior was defensive, not predatory, and the bear may have been responding to the barking dog,” said Commission Black Bear and Furbearer Biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel.
Olfenbuttel said several things likely precipitated the incident; primarily that the bears were disturbed while eating.
The Commission strongly urges people to not leave their trash out overnight- it attracts bears and "rewards them for being in your neighborhood."
Over the weekend, Commission staff located the mother and her cubs. Because of her aggression, the adult was euthanized. Her cubs are old enough to be on their own, and were relocated to a remote area.
It's important to note that Rhegness followed all of the safety procedures and bear attacks are very uncommon.
But, as we see a rise in bear sightings, the Commission offers these tips:
- • Do not approach the bear. Quietly move away and leave the area.
- • If a safe distance away from the bear, make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare it away.
- • Give the bear a clear escape route.
You can learn more about safely coexisting with bears at Bearwise.org
