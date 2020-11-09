(AP) - As the coronavirus keeps spreading faster, President-elect Joe Biden is calling for coordination with states, something that officials and public health experts say has not been strong enough so far.
States are calling for help with testing and contact tracing, as well as making sure there's enough protective gear and shoring up budgets.
Democratic state officials are welcoming a science-based approach from the president-elect.
While some Republican governors aren't ready to agree that Biden won last week's elections, some are imposing more restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.