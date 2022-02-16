GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jenni Pak and Robin Saxon with Oriental House on Augusta Road say--it's been a good stretch business-wise recently, but rising inflation, and in particular rising gas prices, have them concerned.
"Everything has gone up, so it's hard to get employees to work, or get delivery drivers," Pak told Fox Carolina.
The restaurant runs its own delivery service within 5 miles, but also partners with Uber Eats and Bite Squad to serve the rest of the greater Greenville area.
"That helps us get our name out there more," Pak said.
Unfortunately, they say rising gas prices are hitting those resources hard.
"Our regular drivers--we usually know who they are," Saxon explained. "Recently, in the past month or so, that's dwindled down to where we never see them anymore, because they can't afford to keep their own job to do that."
"Compared to when I started driving like 2 years ago--it was like $1.90-something per gallon," said Guillermo Ojeda-Ojeda.
Ojeda-Ojeda and Mary Grace Cagle both work at Oriental House, but also drive independently for Uber Eats and Bite Squad on their off days to make extra money.
"Because of the high prices, I have to now, like, consider how far the order is, how much gas I'm going to waste, and how much I'm getting paid for the order," Guillermo told FOX Carolina.
Both he and Cagle say they're now crunching numbers and mapping things out like never before. It's something they never thought they'd have to do.
It's just...I have to make it even out so I get a profit as well," Ojeda-Ojeda said.
Saxon and Pak add that the times are causing their team to band together to try and find workarounds--for everyone's sake.
"Our customers love us also. We don't wanna leave them because they love us," Saxon said.
