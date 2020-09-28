FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Within the ranks of the storied 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 10 soldiers have taken their own lives so far this year.
That number is pushing division leadership to reexamine how they're addressing suicide awareness.
Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue points to the coronavirus pandemic and the stressors that forced isolation have put on soldiers and their families.
But many of the questions surrounding these suicides, including in the case of a 27-year-old paratrooper on the verge of promotion, are still left unanswered.
