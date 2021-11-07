ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)-The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Olman Reyes, a teenager who ran away on Friday.
Deputies said Reyes was last seen along Old Greenville Highway. According to deputies, Reyes has family in Greenville and may be heading towards that area.
Anyone who sees Reyes or has information regarding him should call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-38773. According to deputies, Reyes only speaks Spanish, so there may be a language barrier if you encounter him.
