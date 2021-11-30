ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they are searching for Angel Alexander, a runaway teenager from Anderson.
Deputies said Alexander ran away from a house along Highway 187 South on November 15. According to deputies, she was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Alexander is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-39759.
