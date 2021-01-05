Thomas E. White

Thomas E. White (Photo: ACSO)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man last seen in December.

According to the sheriff's office, Thomas E. White was last seen on Dec. 26, 2020 around 8 p.m. at a house along Westgate Road.

Deputies say White was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black BMW jacket. He was traveling in a silver Toyota Tacoma truck.

If you see Thomas or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-00730.

