ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Anderson County deputies said a suspect has been captured after taking off on foot following a car chase with Pickens County deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, a chase out of Pickens County ended on Crenshaw Street in Pendleton and the suspect took off on foot.
Sgt. JT Foster said the suspect captured and handed over to Pickens County Sheriff's Office for charges.
The vehicle was left on Crenshaw Street.
There are not details on what led to the pursuit or the identity of the suspect and their charges.
Stay tuned for more updates.
