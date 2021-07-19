ASHEBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- An AMBER alert has been canceled after Asheboro officers locate three children who were abducted on Monday night.
Officers said the first child is two-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez. Officers describe Bernardo as 3'0" and 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to officers.
The second child is 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez. Officers describe Anthony as 6ft tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to officers.
The third child is 14-year-old Bridget Osorio Hernandez. Officers describe Bridget as 5' 3" and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes according to officers.
The abductor is Olga Diego Hernandez. Officers describe Hernandez as a white female, 5' 1" and 135 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes according to officers. They added that she has a mole on her left cheek.
They were last seen traveling in a 2021 Dodge Ram truck with a NC registration of TEF9945.
Early Tuesday morning, the NC Department of Public Safety reported that the AMBER alert for these children has been canceled.
