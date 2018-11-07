Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - We've learned a 4-year-old child was hurt in a hit-and-run on Tuesday in Asheville.
Police say the child was hit in a parking lot off Smokey Park Highway.
According to police, the driver left the scene after the accident.
We've learned by police that the the child was treated by EMS after they arrived on scene, but not transported to the hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
