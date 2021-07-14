ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Animal Control is in need of help locating the owner of a dog who bit a 4-year-old little girl on Monday.
According to the police department, the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. along Wall Street when the girl walked past a man and his dog and accidentally startled the dog. The dog then proceeded to jump on the girl and bite her.
The mother said they initially thought the girl only had small scratches. Soon after, the girl told her mother that there was a small bite that broke her skin.
Police said the owner is described as a man of average height with a medium or thin build. He has short wavy blonde hair and a short trimmed beard that is slightly darker than his hair color. He is believed to be wearing khaki shorts and a peach colored shirt at the time of the incident.
The dog is described by police as a medium to medium-large in size. The dog has blonder or yellow curly fur and the witness said she could remember her being a girl dog. She has a red or red and white leash.
The police department said if the owner is not located within the next 36 hours, the victim will be required to receive rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Services at 828-252-1110.
