ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Asheville said in a press release that customers will see a slight increase in their water bills with the new fiscal year that begins July 1, but the change will not reflect in bill until September.
The City says a customer's combined utility statement will be lower than before, when the capital fee was being collected.
According to the officials with the City of Asheville, the Asheville City Council adopted Water Resources fees and charges for the new fiscal year. Officials says Water Resources is an enterprise fund, meaning that services are supported by fees charged for the water used rather than being taxpayer supported. Officials go on to say the department does not receive any funding from the City's General Fund. They also say the City discontinued collection of the capital fee in 2020 following settlement of a class action lawsuit.
According to officials with the City of Asheville, the average residential customer will pay about $3 a month more than what they are paying now, or $6 per every two-month pay period.
They go on to provide an example of a customer's bill saying a customer who paid $65.38 in fiscal year 2019-2020, then paid $56.86 in fiscal year 2020-2021 will pay $63.29 in fiscal year 2021-2022 under the new rate.
Officials say the fiscal year 2021- 2022 rate realignment is designed to minimized the financial burden on customers by spreading revenue recovery over time.
