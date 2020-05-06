ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Air National Guard will perform a flyover Thursday to show their support for those working the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.
The flyover is part of the Operation: American Resolve, which aims to demonstrate the Department of the Airforce's readiness to response during the pandemic, while also saluting healthcare workers, first responders, city officials, food banks, and more.
The 145th Airlift Wing is set to flyover various North Carolina cities on Thursday, May 7. Their current plan calls for them beginning their route around 10 a.m. and heading to the Asheville area around 10:50 a.m.
Here's their plan thus far:
- Asheville area – 10:50
- Mission Hospital
- Manna Food Bank
- Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
- J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
- Morganton – 11:02
- Broughton Hospital
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
- Hickory NC – 11:07
- Frye Regional Medical Hospital
- Statesville, NC – 11:12
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
- Winston Salem – 11:21
- Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
- Bowman Gray Campus
- Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
- Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
- High Point Regional – 11:25
- Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
- Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
- Chapel Hill – 11:39
- UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
- Durham – 11:42
- Durham VA Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Butner – 11:46
- Central Regional Hospital
- Murdoch Developmental Center
- R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
- Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00
- UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
- NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
- Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
- Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
- Downtown Raleigh Flyover - 12:00
- Goldsboro – 12:09
- Cherry Hospital
- O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
- Wilson – 12:15
- Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
- Greenville – 12:21
- Vidant Medical Center
- Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
- Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
- Kinston 12:28
- Caswell Development Center
- Jacksonville – 12:35
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
- Wilmington – 12:48
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Charlotte area – 1:25
- Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
- Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
- Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
Please note that times are subject to change.
Those who decide to go out and view the flyovers are asked to please remember to use safety measures like social distancing.
