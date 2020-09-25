ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Jonas Gerard’s art galleries in Asheville announced Friday that the artist had passed away.
“Gerard was internationally known for his art, both abstract and representational. His galleries remain a tourist destination for Western North Carolina,” according to a news release from the galleries.
Gerard was born in Casablanca, Morocco in 1941 and immigrated to New York City in 1955. He also served in the U.S. Army before beginning his career as an artist, the release states.
Gerard moved to Asheville in 2006.
A reception will be announced at a later date at his Riverview Station Gallery.
Funeral services will take place in New Hampshire.
