ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of Americans. With travel bans being implemented in several states, the transportation industry has seen a significant decrease in profits.
On May 13, bus drivers representing nearly 900 motor coach companies around the country drove to Washington, DC hoping to garner some attention from law makers to the struggles their industry is facing.
Among those buses is a Young Transportation motor coach. The Asheville-based company, which has operated for 80 years, says they haven't seen an ounce of revenue since March 16 - when North Carolina Governor Cooper ordered a travel ban.
Tom Crouch, President of Young Transportation, says "business turned off like water" that day.
"We're like the airline business, trains, anyone else - we rely on group-oriented activities and travel," Crouch said.
Crouch says his company employs 130 people, all of whom have been without work for nearly six weeks. While they received PPE money, the president says it only allowed them to bring back people "who we don't have work for."
With that being said, Young's senior driver and one of their buses is joining hundreds of companies and their motor coaches in a positive rally in Washington, DC. The rally, led by the American Bus Association and United Motor Coach, is aimed at bringing awareness to the struggles the industry is facing.
The motor coach companies are asking lawmakers for $15 billion to help them out while they work to rebuild what they've lost.
Crouch said it's going to be a long, slow process for motor coach companies to get back to 'normal.' He estimates it will be six months to a year.
While travel restrictions are beginning to lift, Crouch says they're still relying on customers to make the decision to ride buses once more. It's a matter of how safe people feel, and how soon they'll feel safe.
While they wait to get back to a new norm, Crouch says Young has implemented several safety precautions like putting glass around their drivers, and sanitizing.
The rally began around 11:30 a.m. EST in Washington, DC. Crouch says the buses had about two hours to drive through the city in hopes of bringing attention to motor coach companies, and the travel industry as a whole - and get them the help they need to get back on their feet.
MORE NEWS:
High Point Academy Spartanburg schedules in person graduation for May 29
Employees, motor-coach drivers head to Washington to rally for federal aid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.