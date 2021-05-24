ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Asheville City Board of Educations says it has made updates concerning the school community at a meeting on Monday, May 24.
According the Executive Director of Communications Ashley-Michelle Thublin, the Board has passed motions to do the following:
- Accept the Asheville Primary School Study.
- Leave Asheville Primary School where it is for the 2021 - 2022 school year. The Board will revisit the issue of the location of Asheville Primary School for the 2022- 2023 school year in the 2021 - 2022 school year.
- Expand Asheville Primary Montessori to 4th grade for the 2021 - 2022 school year and expand to 5th grade in the 2022 - 2023 school year.
- Re-open enrollment for Asheville Primary Montessori Pre-K and Kindergarten students for the 2021 - 2022 school year.
- Expand the Asheville Preschool Program into nine classrooms within the elementary schools.
Thublin says the expansion of the preschool programs into nine classrooms, includes classrooms at Asheville Primary School, Hall Fletcher Elementary School, Ira B. Jones Elementary School, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, and Lucy S. Herring Elementary School.
MORE NEWS: Anderson County Deputies are searching for a runaway juvenile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.