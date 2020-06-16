ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville City Board of Education will be discussing the potential renaming of Vance Elementary School during one of their upcoming meetings.
The district says they know that history cannot be ignored, but some history should be in museums, rather than be on the marquee of a school building where young children learn.
"In our district, excellence with equity is more than a motto. It is the driving force of every decision we make," Asheville City Schools said in a release. "Therefore, we would be remiss to the social and emotional well being of children, especially our students of color, if they were to continue to attend a school named after a slave owner, as his stance on racial equity did not match the current beliefs and feelings of our Vance students, staff, families and community."
Should Superintendent Dr. Gene Freeman receive the board's approval of a name change, the district says they'll start a campaign to receive feedback from as many stakeholders as possible - including students, staff and faculty at Vance Elementary.
The school board will meet on June 30, 2020.
