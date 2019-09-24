ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville City Council has approved a 1-year hotel moratorium, meaning that no hotel applications will go before the city during that time.
The city council’s action comes in the wake of a wave of hotel applications during the past few years.
Officials say since 2015, 1,344 hotel rooms have opened in the city out of 2,761 total rooms that have been approved. Of that, approximately 39% of have been approved in the Central Business District.
Council’s ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium on new hotel development states that “the City finds that it presently lacks a clear development strategy regarding hotels, and needs to develop a set of review criteria that allows the City to account for the negative impacts of proposed hotel developments.”
City staff will use this time to work with the Urban Land Institute Charlotte on a planning process to include two community engagement sessions, analysis of the hotel industry, assessment of impacts, research of best practices, and a report on best land use practices and policy recommendations for hotel development.
MORE NEWS
Suspect accused of kidnapping, killing woman & stabbing 2 others was shot by police, GBI confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.