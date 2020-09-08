ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) –
Update: An earlier version of this story stated the city was moving forward, however, they have simply heard a report on the topic.
Asheville’s city manager on Tuesday said the city is continuing to get feedback from the community on proposed changes to address racial justice and economic inclusion.
During Tuesday's council meeting, city manager Debra Campbell gave a presentation on a 30/60/90 Day Work Plan developed in response to requests from Black Asheville Demands. Issues being raised by activists include a Confederate monument in the city, opportunity gaps in public schools, and funding for the police department.
Black Asheville Demands has called for the police budget to be defunded by up to 50 percent. Asheville City Council has not made a decision regarding the opinion and is still holding community listening sessions for feedback. The first session took place Tuesday and five more are planned through September 11.
Campbell said nearly 2,000 people have participated in a survey on the matter and the council has received feedback from focus groups.
A full report on the recommendations and implementations is expected to be compiled by the end of the month, Campbell said.
Click here to learn more about the city's plans to re-imagine public safety and give input.
MORE NEWS - Police charge homeless woman after flags at Waynesville Kiwanis Club were stolen and burned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.