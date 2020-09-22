Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Asheville City Council voted to adopt a budget amendment for the reallocation of funds for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.
The revised budget would reallocate around $770,000 from the police department's $30 million budget to other areas.
The divestments from Asheville Police Department include:
- 4 Animal Control positions (reassigned to DSD) - $220,000
- 1 Assistant to the Chief position (funding reassigned to CAPE; individual moving into another position) - $110,000
- 2 Park Warden positions (1 position reassigned to Parks and Recreation and 1 vacant) - $90,000
- 6 Telecommunicator positions (all currently vacant; funding being reassigned to Information Technology Department and Development Services Department) - $300,000
- Salary savings from sworn police officer positions (resignations between July and September - one-time) - $50,000
- Total of approximately $770,000
Areas of focus to reallocate the money are below:
1. Nuisance Response:
- Move Animal Control and Noise Ordinance enforcement to the Development Services Department (DSD).
2. Data Management and Transparency:
- Additional position(s) in the Information Technology Services (ITS) department for improved Public Safety data analysis, reporting, and public access; and
- One time payment to support a collaborative effort between City, Asheville City Schools and the Housing Authority to enhance broadband access for residents and students.
3. Community Engagement and Outreach:
- Additional position(s) in the Communications and Public Engagement (CAPE) Department to better serve communities and neighborhoods to help solve problems and address community issues in coordination with all City departments and other partners.
- Additional position in Parks and Recreation to provide outreach to communities and neighborhoods to enhance park security, patrol and community concerns.
4. Homeless Outreach
- Additional support to outside agencies for homeless outreach to focus on the Pritchard Park area and to free up other resources to perform homeless outreach in other parts of the City.
The motion to adopt the amendment passed with a vote of 5-2 after a prior motion to reject the amendment failed.
The police department's new budget for the fiscal year is $29,286,305.
The city manager said the reallocation of funds is just the first step the city is taking for reimagining public safety in Asheville.
