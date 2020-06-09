ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville City Council has passed resolution calling for the removal or re-purposing of some Confederate monuments.
The Vance Monument and the Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway, Colonel John Connally Marker can be found in Asheville's Pack Square, while a memorial monument honoring the 60th Regiment of North Carolina Confederate soldiers currently stands in front of the Buncombe County Courthouse.
A joint resolution by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County calls for the removal of the monuments, and establish a jointly appointed task force to recommend action on either removing or re-purposing them.
"The City of Asheville and Buncombe County are committed to promoting racial equity and justice, and desire to express this commitment through a joint resolution of their respective governing boards," officials wrote.
Officials say their intent is to possibly replace or alter the monuments to honor the local history of African Americans.
The resolution calls for the United Daughters of the Confederacy to remove the memorials so the spaces where they currently stand can be replaced with art pieces by local artists.
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners must also approve the resolution during their next meeting before the efforts on removing, relocating, or altering the monuments will begin
Read the full resolution below:
RELATED NEWS:
PHOTOS: Protests continue in Asheville
These controversial statues have been removed following protests over George Floyd's death
(1) comment
When I moved here from California, I didn't feel like destroying Southern culture and traditions was any part of my business and to leave those issues alone for people from the South. But, I've experienced so much hatred for people from Cali and this closed minded society here where the ONLY WAY is the "Southern way", and so many radical racist liberals here that it really made me not care if these "Confederacy" statues stay or go. There are more racist, radical liberals here than in Cali, so I could care less about "Southern culture" at this point.
There is only one way to do things here, and it's the "Southern way" or nothing. Living here is like living 50 years in the past. Can't wait to move back West to a true Red state like Idaho.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.