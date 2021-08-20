ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville City Council announces that they will return to remote meetings to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
Officials say that the meetings will be accessible to the public following North Carolina GS_166A-19.24.pdf (ncleg.gov). The remote meetings will include the August 24 Council work session on the American Rescue Plan Act and the August 24 City Council Meetings.
Residents can watch, listen or participate in both meetings through the City's Engagement Hub. Residents can also watch on the City's YouTube channel or listen live by calling 855-925-2801 and entering the code 2994.
Officials add that public comment is not taken during work sessions.
The agenda for the City Council meeting can be found here: City Council Agenda | The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov).
Those interested in speaking at the meeting must sign up in advance using the online form at Public Comment Sign-Up or call the Clerk's office at 828-259-5900. Those who want to speak must sign-up no later than 9:00 a.m. on August 24. Those speaking must listen to the meeting through the live phone call at 855-925-2801, meeting code 2994. Speakers must press "*" and then "3" to enter the speaker queue.
If you need to leave before you speak, officials ask that you please hit "*4" before you hang up.
Residents can also leave pre-recorded voicemail comments by calling 855-925-2801 and enter code 2994. These pre-recorded comments must be submitted by 9:00 a.m. on August 24.
To email written comments for the agenda (including public hearings), please email AshevilleCityCouncilAug242021@publicinput.com. If your email includes an attachment. Please email ashevillecouncil@ashevillenc.gov and also copy mburleson@ashevillenc.gov.
