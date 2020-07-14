ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville City Council is said they will consider authorizing a plan to create a Black Lives Matter street mural at Pack Square Plaza during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The mural will be paid for by funds raised by the Asheville Area Arts Council and will be carried out by three lead artists and sixteen assistant artists.
A timeline for the mural's creation has not yet been determined.
Click here to read the proposal.
Read more about the project from the Asheville Area Arts Council.
