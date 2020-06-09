ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) A new item has been added to the Asheville City Council's Tuesday night meeting agenda concerning the possible removal or re-purposing of some Confederate monuments.
The Vance Monument and the Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway, Colonel John Connally Marker can be found in Asheville's Pack Square, while a memorial monument honoring the 60th Regiment of North Carolina Confederate soldiers currently stands in front of the Buncombe County Courthouse.
A resolution by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County would call for the removal of the monuments, and establish a jointly appointed task force to recommend action on either removing or re-purposing them.
"The City of Asheville and Buncombe County are committed to promoting racial equity and justice, and desire to express this commitment through a joint resolution of their respective governing boards," officials wrote.
Officials say their intent is to possibly replace or alter the monuments to honor the local history of African Americans.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the resolution, among other topics.
Read the full resolution below:
