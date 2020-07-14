ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville City Council unanimously voted to approve a plan that authorizes the creation of a Black Lives Matter street mural at Pack Square Plaza during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Initially, council members said cost was a concern when considering the mural's creation. However, they said they worked to cut the budget and will raise private donations for its curation.
The mural will be paid for by funds raised by the Asheville Area Arts Council and will be carried out by three lead artists and sixteen assistant artists.
There will be no cost to taxpayers.
"My hope is we use this opportunity to look to the future," said Councilwoman Sheneika Smith, who has been a supporter of the mural since its proposal.
A timeline for the mural's creation has not yet been determined.
Click here to read the proposal.
Read more about the project from the Asheville Area Arts Council.
Black Lives Matter has explicitly called for dead cops and the “lynching” of white people.
Here's 5 things you need to know about Black Lives Matter:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/5-things-you-need-know-about-black-lives-matter-amanda-prestigiacomo
