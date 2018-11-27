ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) City Council members in Asheville made it clear Tuesday night that electronic scooters are not welcome in their city- for now.
A unanimous vote was made to approve a new ordinance that bans the use of e-scooters on public roads within city limits.
The vote comes after the city had begun a study into the affects of transportation alternatives such as bike-sharing and e-scooter programs.
However, council members say the ban is only temporary- they want to learn as much as they can about the programs before introducing them to their streets.
“I don’t deny that there’s a different future for America in terms of transportation - that is for sure. But I think for Asheville we just want to be thoughtful about how we get there," said Mayor Esther Manheimer.
MORE NEWS: Anderson man who shot and killed suspected burglar says he'd never fired a gun before
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.