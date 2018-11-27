Lime is under fire over broken scooters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) City Council members in Asheville made it clear Tuesday night that electronic scooters are not welcome in their city- for now.  

A unanimous vote was made to approve a new ordinance that bans the use of e-scooters on public roads within city limits. 

The vote comes after the city had begun a study into the affects of transportation alternatives such as bike-sharing and e-scooter programs. 

However, council members say the ban is only temporary- they want to learn as much as they can about the programs before introducing them to their streets. 

“I don’t deny that there’s a different future for America in terms of transportation - that is for sure. But I think for Asheville we just want to be thoughtful about how we get there," said Mayor Esther Manheimer. 

