ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville City Council passed a nondiscrimination ordinance during its meeting on Tuesday, according to a release from the city.
The release says that the ordinance is meant to protect people from discrimination in public accommodations and private employment. The city says that the ordinance comes as a response to the state prohibiting any regulation of private employment and public accommodation by local governments. The prohibition ended in December of 2020.
According to the city, the ordinance will go into effect on July 1 and will prohibit discrimination in private employment and public accommodation based on race, hair or hair style, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief, age or disability.
When the ordinance goes into effect, the city says that any allegation or complaint of discrimination will be investigated by the Office of Equity and Inclusion.
The city says that no criminal penalties for violations of this ordinance.
