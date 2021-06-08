ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Asheville City Council says they held a meeting on Tuesday, June 8 and voted to appropriate $2.1 million from a sale of City-Owned land to fund community reparations.
The City Council says a portion of the City-Owned property at 172 and 174 South Charlotte Street includes land the City purchased in the 1970s through Urban Renewal of East End/Valley Street.
The Council says earlier in the current fiscal year, the City-Owned property was sold to White Labs Inc. for about $3.7 million. They go on to say about $2.6 million of this total was reallocated for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) in March in accordance with federal regulations.
The Council says the remaining $2.1 million from the land sale has now been appropriated to fund community reparations in advance of the Juneteenth holiday on June 19.
The Council says this action was aligned with a vote from July 14, 2020 that resulted in a Resolution supporting community reparations for Black Asheville. They go on to say the resolution will fund the Reparations Commission to guide the initative.
It is also mentioned it is anticipated that $200,000 will fund the Community Reparations Commission's planning and community engagement process, leaving about $1.9 million in initial funding for reparations.
