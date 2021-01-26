ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Asheville City Council voted to extend funding to house unsheltered residents vulnerable to COVID-19.
According to the city council, the city of Asheville is taking the initiative to provide socially distanced emergency shelters to people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.
The city council voted to appropriate $1.06 million in funding to extend existing agreements with Red Roof Inn, Homeward Bound, and Axis Security to serve the 67 people currently in the shelter. This is being done as a public health measure with the goal of continuing to help prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
To view the resolution in its entirety, click here.
