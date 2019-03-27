Generic Water Faucet

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville residents may find their water looking a little discolored Wednesday afternoon, but it's nothing to worry about. 

Officials with the City of Asheville say that a water supply line repair on North Fork Road from Cragmont Road to North Fork Left Fork Road is causing discoloration. 

Only about 50 customers who live in the are under a boiled water advisory, as a precaution. All in all, though, City of Asheville water is safe to drink. 

Think of it as more of an aesthetic issue. 

The City says the discoloration will most likely last until the end of the week. Customers are advised to run cold water for five to ten minutes before use, or until the water is clear. 

"Thank you for your patience," officials said. "City staff are vigorously working to resolve the issue related to this repair."

Updates to the situation will be posted on the City of Asheville website

