ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville residents may find their water looking a little discolored Wednesday afternoon, but it's nothing to worry about.
Officials with the City of Asheville say that a water supply line repair on North Fork Road from Cragmont Road to North Fork Left Fork Road is causing discoloration.
Due to a water supply line repair, #Asheville customers may experience discolored water. The water is safe to drink. City staff are vigorously working to resolve the issue related to this repair. Thank you for your patience. More details: https://t.co/5pZAbw1Wlw #AvlNews pic.twitter.com/g1aP2F6yFJ— City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) March 27, 2019
Only about 50 customers who live in the are under a boiled water advisory, as a precaution. All in all, though, City of Asheville water is safe to drink.
Think of it as more of an aesthetic issue.
The City of Asheville is experiencing discolored water. The discoloration is anticipated to last until the end of the week. City of Asheville water is safe to drink. More information is available on the City website.https://t.co/FPzrnYq3Bf— City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) March 27, 2019
The City says the discoloration will most likely last until the end of the week. Customers are advised to run cold water for five to ten minutes before use, or until the water is clear.
"Thank you for your patience," officials said. "City staff are vigorously working to resolve the issue related to this repair."
Updates to the situation will be posted on the City of Asheville website.
