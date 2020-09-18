ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools announced Friday that beginning on Monday, September 21st, the school nutrition staff will be opening four additional drive-thru sites.
The new sites are at Asheville High School, Claxton Elementary School, Isaac Dickson Elementary School and Vance Elementary School.
The district said school nutrition staff is able to offer more locations because they are now working from seven kitchens across the district.
The staff will also continue to serve meals at our Asheville Middle drive-thru site as well as the community-based grab and go sites.
Starting Monday, meals will be available at all following locations:
- Asheville High School from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Asheville Middle School from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Claxton Elementary School from 11:00 - 1:00 PM
- Hillcrest Apartment from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Isaac Dickson Elementary School from 11:00 - 1:00 PM
- Klondyke Apartments from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Livingston Street Area from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Herb Watts Park from 11:00 - 11:35 AM
- Wesley Grant Center from 11:40 - 12:20 PM
- Walton Street Park from 12:25 - 1:00 PM
- Pisgah View Apartments from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Vance Elementary School from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM.
The district said every child ages 18 and under is eligible to receive breakfasts and lunches at absolutely no cost to their families.
