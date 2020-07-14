ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Dr. Gene with Asheville City Schools' announced the latest return to learn update in a press release.
"Earlier this afternoon, Governor Cooper announced that all school districts across the state have the option to start under a Plan B model. At this time, our schools will open on August 17th for in-person instruction but with additional restrictions for social distancing. As explained by Governor Cooper, only half a school’s student body can report on any given day. On the days that a student does not report to school, they will utilize remote learning.
A few weeks ago, I shared the scenarios our Reopening Task Force are currently working through. After hearing from several families and staff members as well as the Asheville City Board of Education, I wanted to let you know that Asheville City Schools will indeed be utilizing the Plan B model we previously shared. This means:
- Pre-Kindergarten
- At this time, we plan to open on August 17th across all sites with reduced capacity. Enrolled families will receive additional information from our Pre-K Director in the coming weeks.
- Face coverings will be required and provided for every teacher, staff member and student. Symptom screenings will take place each day, and frequent handwashing will be built into our daily schedules.
- Kindergarten - 6th Grade:
- Face coverings will be required and provided for every teacher, staff member and student. Symptom screenings will take place each day, and frequent handwashing will be built into our daily schedules.
- Classes will be split, with half of our students meeting in person one week and the other half meeting in person the following week. On the weeks when a student is not meeting in person, they will utilize live, virtual whole class sessions and at-home instruction, which will greatly increase communication with teachers.
- At each grade level, some of the teachers are assigned face-to-face instruction and others are assigned to teach live, virtual whole class sessions.
- Following the normal bell schedule, face-to-face teachers will focus on:
- Introducing new concepts and skills
- Direct instruction
- Classroom-based and hands-on activities
- Working on a modified schedule, virtual teachers will focus on:
- Reinforcement of learning
- Small group and individual support
- Pre-teaching concepts for face-to-face teaching
- After receiving your valuable feedback, please know we’ll do our very best to ensure that, if your family has multiple children in Kindergarten - 6th Grade, their in-person and at-home instruction weeks will be the same. Although we cannot guarantee it, school and district based leaders are currently working through plans that will allow us to best meet your needs.
- 7th - 12th Grade:
- Middle and high school students will continue to access at-home learning, partnering live, virtual whole class sessions and CANVAS lessons.
- Understanding that many of our older students care for younger siblings or other family members, lessons will also be recorded for access outside of the regularly scheduled school day.
- Middle school instruction will occur from 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM.
- Because our middle school schedule includes six blocks, live, online whole class sessions will occur from 8:30 - 1:30 PM. A lunch break will be built in.
- Small group support and office hours will occur from 1:30 - 3:30 PM.
- High school instruction will occur from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.
- Because our high school schedule includes four blocks, live, online whole class sessions will occur from 9:00 - 12:00 PM.
- Small group support and office hours will occur from 12:30 - 4:00 PM.
- Students will participate in both whole class instructional periods and be provided with opportunities to meet with their instructors independently in small groups for additional support.
- Staff is onsite and practicing proper safety measures. This includes but will not be limited to staff remaining in their classrooms as much as possible and wearing masks whenever they interact with other staff or students.
Additionally, I want to reiterate that I am committed to offering a virtual option for any student who wishes to complete all their assignments from home. As you begin to decide what is best for your child and family, please know that we have shared a survey with our rising Kindergarten - 6th Grade families asking whether they plan to send their children to school, or if they would like to utilize 100% remote learning. The online platform will be coupled with an Asheville City Schools teacher for complete virtual instruction. Knowing there are still many unknowns regarding COVID-19, please know that selecting an option does not “lock-in” your family. At this time, we are simply gathering information, which will allow us to properly plan. Parents can decide which option is best for their family through the first day of school. Thank you to the more than 1,400 families that have already completed our latest survey. If you have not had a chance to do so, please take note that it has been extended through Friday, July 17th.
Thank you for your support of Asheville City Schools. Now that Governor Cooper has decided how our district can safely reopen, we can begin finalizing our plans for operations, transportation, school nutrition and day-to-day instruction. Please know I will continue to be in touch as these decisions are made."
