ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Asheville city school board voted on its return to learn plan for students and faculty.
According to the school board, the plan involved limiting class capacity to 50 percent with students doing in-person learning every other week in two groups.
The board said one group will be going to class on blue weeks, Monday through Thursday, and the other on green weeks, also Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, all students will have at-home learning not matter the week.
Click here to view the full rotation timeline for blue and green weeks.
School hours for kindergarten through 5th grade will be 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sixth through 12th grade will be 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
ACS plans on sending out a survey to both parents and staff to get more feedback on future plans.
