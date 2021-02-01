ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Asheville City Board of education unanimously voted on a new name for Vance Elementary School, Lucy S. Herring Elementary School.
Asheville City Schools (ACS) said the elementary school will now be named after Lucy Herring, who dedicated her life to teaching for 52 years. 35 of these years were spent in Asheville City and Buncombe County Schools. She was founder and director of a summer reading clinic for teachers at NC College at Durham and was Associate Professor and Director of Reading at Livingstone College in Salisbury.
School officials said the Vance Renaming Task Force initially recommended five women to the Board of Education, all of which were black, female educators in Asheville City Schools.
"We are excited to begin the work of officially transitioning to Lucy S. Herring Elementary School and are grateful for all the efforts of the staff, administration, and Vance Renaming Task Force," said Dillon Huffman, ACS communication specialist, in a news release.
