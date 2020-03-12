ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After the Buncombe County government declared a local state of emergency Thursday, Asheville City Schools says they are taking steps to minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
ACS says the district is cancelling all field trips for students, including local, in-state, out-of-state, and international trips effective Monday, March 16. All staff travel outside of the ACS district is also canceled effective March 16. These cancellations will remain in effect until further notice.
The district has also chosen to cancel rentals for inside facilities, effective Monday. As of now, organizations can still rent outside athletic facilities.
ACS notes that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has already suspended all high school athletics statewide effective Friday, March 13th at midnight until Monday, April 6th. This included workouts, skill development, practices, and contests. ACS will follow the same protocol with middle school athletics.
So far, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Buncombe County.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.