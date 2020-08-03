ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville City Schools announced a new update on returning to learn and the return to athletics for the upcoming school year.
As of Monday, August 3rd, Asheville City Schools has reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in Asheville Middle School and two cases in Asheville High School, impacting four sports teams across both campuses.
Officials say these individuals are self-isolating safely at home, in accordance with public health guidance.
Officials say out of abundance of caution, athletic workout sessions at the high school and middle school will be canceled through Friday, August 21st.
Asheville City Schools says that they will let families know when practices will resume.
