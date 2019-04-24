ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools announced Wednesday that all schools will be closed to students on May 1st as part of an Optional Teacher Workday, but the school system says teachers likely won't be in the classroom then.

According to a post on the ACS website, the district expects a number of teachers to request time off to attend a rally in Raleigh that calls for educator advocates to support efforts for pay increases, classroom resources, more per pupil expenditure, and school safety.

The district says they did not expect to have enough substitutes available to fill in that day, so leaders have instead made the day an Optional Teacher Workday to allow teachers and educational leaders to attend the rally in North Carolina's capitol.

ACS says to make up instructional time for both the rally and a recent delayed opening due to water issues, school days will be extended by 18 minutes beginning Monday, April 29th until Tuesday, June 4th.

The time extensions mean the following schedule changes for campuses in the ACS system:

Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:48 p.m.

Middle and high schools will dismiss at 3:48 p.m.

The full message from ACS follows:

Asheville City Schools will be closed for all students on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. To make up instructional time for this, and also for a recent delayed opening due to water issues, school days will be extended by 18 minutes beginning April 29th through Tuesday, June 4th.



This means our elementary schools will dismiss at 2:48 PM, and our middle and high schools will end at 3:48 PM, beginning next Monday, April 29th through Tuesday, June 4th.



There is a rally scheduled in Raleigh, NC on May 1st where educator advocates can support efforts for a pay increase, classroom resources, more per pupil expenditure and school safety.



Because we anticipate more teacher leave requests on May 1st than we can cover with substitute teachers, we made the decision to make May 1st an Optional Teacher Workday and to close schools for all students on May 1st.



This decision was not made lightly. We know that any calendar modification impacts our families. On May 1st, our teachers are not taking the day off but instead are advocating for the future of public education. On behalf of the Board of Education, we value all of our teachers and appreciate all that they do for our students, schools, and community.