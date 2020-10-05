ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools announced Tuesday plans to continue remote learning for the next three to four weeks.
The announcement came from Asheville City Schools superintendent Dr. Gene Freeman who expressed that he had hoped to have a plan to return to in person learning by the second quarter of the school year.
"I know and understand that families were hoping to hear a more solidified response; however, the safety of our students and staff is my number one priority. At this time, I simply do not feel comfortable bringing back a large number of students for in-person learning."
Freeman says that Asheville City Schools plans to continue to collaborate with Buncombe County Health and Human Services to monitor local COVID-19 metrics. He also announced that he plans to make a new recommendation to the Board of Education in about three to four weeks.
