ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students with Asheville City Schools will be learning from home the week after the district observes the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an announcement from ACS on Thursday.
ACS says all district buildings will remain closed from November 30 through December 4. ACS says the decision was made by superintendent Gene Freeman to allow students and staff to quarantine following possible travel for the holiday. There are no COVID-19 clusters active per the district's dashboard, but the decision to keep students learning at home an extra week was made with safety in mind per the update from ACS.
With buildings closed, ACS notes instructors will be teaching from home, and community-based PODS are closed for in-person instruction. Additionally, after-school programming with the city parks and recreation department will not happen. The preschool program will also see children learning from home during the same time frame, and elementary school students slated to return to an in-person small group will instead return the next week, on Monday, December 7. However, middle and high school athletics will continue during that week at the discretion of coaches so long as NCHSAA and CDC guidelines can be followed.
Food distribution sites will not be serving meals during this week. Families who need additional resources should reach out to the school social workers for assistance.
