ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools says they're making history with the naming of their new athletic director and first-ever assistant athletic director.
During their August 5 meeting, the Asheville City Board of Education approved Sonita Warren-Dixon as ACS' athletic director along with Jesse Swain as the assistant athletic director. Both will begin serving in their respective roles on August 12.
The naming of Warren-Dixon as the athletic is historic for the district; she will be the first female, African-American woman to hold the title. Additionally, Swain will be the originator of his role as assistant athletic director, making him the first-ever person in that role for ACS.
“I think that’s important,” Warren-Dixon said. “You want girls to see that they have the ability. I’m probably the only African-American, female Athletic Director in the state of North Carolina. And, it’s important for me to remember that. I have the chance to open up doors for future generations by taking on this role.”
Swain says he's “excited to work with her and glean as much as [he] can from her because she’s one of the best coaches in the state of North Carolina.”
Warren-Dixon's path to leading includes three state championships as the head coach for girl's basketball, as well as being named the Western North Carolina Coach of the Year three times. She started with ACS in 1991 as a physical education teacher at Hall Fletcher Elementary School, later becoming Vance Elementary's counselor in 2000. She then served as Asheville High School's counselor starting in 2003, serving sophomore and junior classes before becoming a PE teacher again in 2005. Since then, she's been responsible for teaching freshman PR, weight training, and PE 3 for student-athletes.
Outside of the classroom, however, Warren-Dixon has coached volleyball and softball as an assistant coach and became the head coach for girl's track and field hockey. She also led both boy's and girl's basketball teams, and ACS says she will still serve as the head girl's basketball coach at AHS.
“One of the biggest assets I bring is the ability to communicate with people of every level,” said Warren-Dixon. “I understand the viewpoint of an athlete, coach and school counselor. I’ve coached both female and male athletes and have learned something new with each team I’ve worked with. I think that’s only going to help me in this role.”
For Swain, working in Asheville is a homecoming for him; the Erwin High School alum has served ACS since 2009, serving as the AHS In-School Suspension Coordinator before teaching PR at Claxton Elementary in 2011. He was named Claxton's Teacher of The Year in 2012. He has since served as the assistant football coach at AHS and assistant baseball coach, while coordinating the Future Cougar Baseball Camp since 2009. He was most recently voted the Western Mountain Athletic Conference's Assistant Baseball Coach in 2018 and named the Asheville Chevrolet Coach of the Month in May 2019.
“I love our district, and I love the students that we serve,” Swain said. “One of the neat things I’ve already seen is former Claxton students that are now Asheville High School students, so I’m excited to be able to reconnect with those guys and meet new student-athletes through this journey.”
