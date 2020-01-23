ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools didn't have to look far to find the next leader for the Asheville HS Cougars football team.

On Thursday, the district announced Cort Radford, the current head football coach at Chase High School in Rutherford County, will take the helm for the Cougars. ACS says Radford is originally from Asheville and eager to making his way home.

“Asheville High School’s Football Program has a huge depth of talent and history,” said Radford. “I’m truly honored to have this opportunity to carry on the tradition that is Asheville High School Football.”

Radford was more than just a coach in Rutherford County, ACS notes. From mowing the grass to hiring a coaching staff and holding players accountable for their actions both on the field and in the classroom, Radford was responsible for all aspects of the school’s football program.

Radford was able to take the Trojans from a 1-win, 10-loss team to a 10-win, 3 loss record in just two seasons. Chase HS also won the Rutherford County Championship in 2019, the first time they did so since 2011.

While success on the field is certainly an accomplishment, Radford says how his team fares off the gridiron is a far better measure of success.

“My definition of success is who my players become as men,” he said. “ I’ve been fortunate enough to coach some very talented players. One’s currently in the NFL, and two of my former players were in this year’s College Football National Championship," Radford said. "But, what’s even more important to me is that in just two years, my Chase football players raised our team GPA from 2.31 to nearly 3.0 and participated in 18 community service projects. To me, it’s crucial that I use my position of leadership to be a role model for my players on what it looks like to be a man on the find, in the classroom and within our community.”

Following the 2019 season, Radford was named the Southwestern 2A Conference’s Coach of the Year. In 2018, he was additionally selected as one of only ten coaches from both North and South Carolina to earn the distinction of Carolina Panthers Coach of the Week.

In addition to his time at Chase, Radford was Crest High School’s Defensive Coordinator for two years. He was Erwin High School’s Linebacker Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, JV Defensive Coordinator and Head Baseball Coach from 2013-2015 as well as the Offensive Line Coach and Head JV Coach at Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro for one year. Radford began his high school coaching career as Bunn High School’s Defensive Line Coach in 2011.

Looking ahead, Radford says he can't wait for the fall to get the Cougars to pounce on the field.

“I’m excited for this fall,” he said. “Our community will love watching Cougar football because they will see how hard their team plays and appreciate their relentless and exhaustive efforts. We want to take back Buncombe County and make sure everyone knows that to win our conference, the road now runs back through ‘The High.’”

Among Radford's core values he plans on instilling into his Cougars: love, trust, responsibility, accountability, sacrifice, discipline, respect, integrity, effort, toughness, commitment and brotherhood.

When he’s not watching game film, mentoring his student-athletes or preparing for the next game, Radford enjoys spending time with his family. His wife, Casey, is a health inspector for Buncombe County. Together, they have two children; Anna is four, and Charlie turns one this week.

Radford’s name will be the only one brought before the Asheville City Board of Education during their next meeting. Pending their final approval, he’ll officially become Asheville High School’s next football coach.

A meet-and-greet is being planned for his official welcome to the community.